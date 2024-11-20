Markets

Weaker dollar lifts gold to one-week high

Metal rises for third consecutive session amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tension

20 November 2024 - 08:15
by Daksh Grover
Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose for a third consecutive session to a one-week high on Wednesday, driven by a softer dollar and escalating Russia-Ukraine tension that raised the demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold added 0.32% to $2,640.19/oz by 3.23am GMT, its highest since November 11. US gold futures climbed 0.5% to $2,643.70.

The dollar rally paused after hitting a one-year high last week, making bullion more appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks, days after reports said Washington had allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike deep into Russia.

“The US authorisation and Russia’s response, which could lead to a tactical nuclear weapon, is contributing to market uncertainty, boosting safe-haven assets like gold.... On the upside, the key resistance to watch is around $2,700,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro, Tastylive.

Elsewhere, several Federal Reserve officials this week are expected to potentially shed light on the US rate cut trajectory.

Traders see a 58.9% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) cut in December. Recent strong data and US president-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs have pointed to rates remaining higher for longer.

The market is adjusting its expectations for the Fed’s cuts next year as inflation is becoming a bigger concern, which could be negative for gold, Spivak said.

Higher rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding gold.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid said that it remained uncertain how far rates can fall, though the initial reductions made by the US central bank are a vote of confidence that inflation is returning to its 2% target.

Spot silver was steady at $31.22/oz, platinum added 0.1% to $975.10 at $973.90 and palladium flat at $1,035.43. 

Reuters

