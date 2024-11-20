MARKET WRAP: JSE rises with Nvidia taking centre stage
Investors are eager for insight into the sector’s overall health, particularly regarding demand for Blackwell AI chips
20 November 2024 - 18:10
The JSE closed firmer amid mixed global peers on Wednesday, with global investors focused on a key earnings report from tech giant Nvidia.
Investors are eager for insight into the sector’s overall health, particularly regarding demand for Nvidia’s Blackwell artificial intelligence (AI) chips...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.