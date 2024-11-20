JSE firmer as investors await Nvidia results
Local bourse follows global peers, which are stronger despite tension between Ukraine and Russia
20 November 2024 - 11:21
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, tracking its global peers, despite the tension between Ukraine and Russia.
The focus is on Nvidia’s highly anticipated quarterly earnings report, scheduled for release on Wednesday. Investors are eager for insights into the sector’s overall health, particularly regarding demand for Nvidia’s Blackwell artificial intelligence (AI) chips. ..
