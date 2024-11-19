Ukraine’s use of long-range US missiles prompts Russia to update its nuclear doctrine
The ‘fair share’ principle attempts to address the imbalance between resources that OTT providers use and the network operators that enable OTT providers to deliver their services
The deputy finance minister says the demand for up to 30% of a contract’s value delays critical infrastructure delivery
Ministers to lead a media briefing on food borne illnesses
CEO says mergers in sector are likely, though the fund manager prefers to grow organically
Business Day TV speaks to Wim Diedericks, executive head of operations at Ndalamo Resources
Business Day TV speaks to Franco Heslinga, credit manager at Merchant Capital
Five of the six Joe Biden-approved ATACMS missiles fired at a military facility allegedly shot down
The team's 3-0 win completes a double over South Sudan
Inaugural event will see riders from 19 countries compete, including from Africa
Moxima Gama from The Money Hub provides technical analysis on the spot gold price, New Gold, Gold Fields and Harmony Gold.
TRADE OT THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on gold stocks
Business Day TV speaks to Moxima Gama, technical analyst from The Money Hub
