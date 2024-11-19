MARKET WRAP: JSE pares gains and rand slips on Russia-Ukraine tensions
Ukraine’s use of long-range US missiles prompts Russia to update its nuclear doctrine
19 November 2024 - 19:31
The JSE pared earlier gains on Tuesday as global markets came under pressure from escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while the rand weakened more than 1% in intraday trading.
Reports of Ukraine using of US-supplied long-range missiles against Russian targets for the first time sparked a flight to safety...
