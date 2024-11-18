The local currency hit an intraday high of R18.0074/$ as investors welcome an improved credit rating outlook
Monetary policy committee goes into its last meeting of year
Dion George will consult with Norway minister on establishing a feasible mitigation outcome
Ministers to lead a media briefing on food borne illnesses
Motor group says operational efficiencies, higher inventory turns and cost efficiencies boost earnings
Law enforcement agencies are too lenient with perpetrators, failing to deter offenders, says attorney Hashiem Logday
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Maluta Netshaulu, senior lead green economy portfolio manager for corporate social investment at Nedbank
Beijing will boost global development with eight actions, including building a ‘high-quality’ Belt and Road Initiative, premier says
Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit, a former winner, are up against Ireland’s Caelan Doris
The last example to roll off the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen factory’s assembly line in 1957 could fetch up to R63m
Tackling your questions tonight is Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth
Tackling your questions tonight is Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.