Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth

18 November 2024 - 19:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Tackling your questions tonight is Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand firmer after S&P’s vote of confidence in SA
Markets
2.
China stimulus measures ‘could reignite investor ...
Markets
3.
Oil rises amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tension
Markets
4.
Pause in dollar’s climb helps gold claw back ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer as ‘Trump trade’ takes a ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.