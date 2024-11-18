Rand firmer after S&P’s vote of confidence in SA
Currency extends the previous session’s gains as investors welcome the improvement to SA’s credit rating outlook
18 November 2024 - 11:10
The rand was firmer on Monday morning, on track to extend the previous session’s gains as investors welcomed the improvement to SA’s credit rating outlook.
S&P Global raised the outlook on SA’s rating from stable to positive, giving a surprise nod of approval to the government of national unity’s (GNU) reform agenda. The ratings agency’s move could result in it upgrading the rating if economic growth and the public finances improve faster than expected...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.