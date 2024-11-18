MARKET WRAP: Rand extends gains as JSE rises
The local currency hit an intraday high of R18.0074/$ as investors welcome an improved credit rating outlook
18 November 2024 - 19:32
The rand extended gains from the previous session on Monday, while the JSE strengthened amid mixed global markets as investors awaited key developments this week.
After trading near its weakest level in three months due to concerns over president-elect Donald Trump’s policies, the local currency regained its footing. It reached an intraday high of R18.0074/$ as investors welcomed the improvement in SA’s credit rating outlook...
