Rand stages rebound as ‘Trump trade’ concerns stabilise
The local currency has depreciated significantly since early this month
15 November 2024 - 12:14
The rand was on track to break five consecutive sessions of losses on Friday morning, as markets stabilised after US president-elect Donald Trump’s election win.
The local currency has depreciated significantly since early this month, as the dollar touched the highest levels in nearly two years driven by Trump’s electoral win and expected pro-growth policies in the US...
