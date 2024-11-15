Gold on track for worst week in more than three years

Bengaluru — Gold traded little changed on Friday, but was set for its worst week in more than three years, hurt by a stronger dollar amid the expectation of fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,569.69/oz by 3.08am GMT after a five-session slide. It was down more than 4% for the week so far.
Bullion hit a two-month low in the previous session and has declined more than $220 from the record peak hit last month.
US gold futures were up 0.1% at $2,574.50.
The dollar continued its relentless march higher this week following Donald Trump’s election victory, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders.
Gold’s weakness reflected the expectation of a more restrictive US monetary policy in 2025 under Trump, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday steady economic growth, a strong job market, and persistent inflation justified caution in cutting rates quickly.
According to the CME Fedwatch tool, markets see a 59% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut in December, down from 83% a day ago.
“While Powell’s comments could cap gains for gold as we head into the new year, another turbulent term for President Trump could also see it attract safe-haven flows,” said Matt Simpson, senior analyst at City Index.
With a quiet US calendar next week, gold could rebound, potentially retesting $2,600 level, Simpson said.
Data on Thursday showed that US producer prices picked up in October, adding to signs that progress towards lower inflation was stalling.
Investors are awaiting US retail sales data, due at 1.30pm GMT, and comments from several Fed officials later in the day.
Spot silver rose 0.2% to $30.52/oz, platinum edged up 0.1% to $940.68 and palladium added 0.5% to $946.00. All three metals were headed for weekly falls.
Stronger dollar amid the expectation of fewer Us rate cuts weighs on the metal
