A bitcoin sign at a cryptocurrency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS MAGRATH
Bitcoin continues to surge as market participants expect a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment in the US under Donald Trump’s administration. Business Day TV caught up with Christo de Wit, country manager for Luno in SA, to discuss the rally.
WATCH: Trump victory pushes bitcoin to record high
Business Day TV speaks to Christo de Wit, the country manager for Luno in SA
