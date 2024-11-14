Markets

WATCH: Trump victory pushes bitcoin to record high

Business Day TV speaks to Christo de Wit, the country manager for Luno in SA

14 November 2024 - 19:51
by Business Day TV
A bitcoin sign at a cryptocurrency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS MAGRATH
A bitcoin sign at a cryptocurrency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS MAGRATH

Bitcoin continues to surge as market participants expect a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment in the US under Donald Trump’s administration. Business Day TV caught up with Christo de Wit, country manager for Luno in SA, to discuss the rally.

