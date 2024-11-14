MARKET WRAP: Rand hovers at 3-month low while investors weigh Trump effect
Local currency depreciates significantly since early October as dollar touched highest levels
14 November 2024 - 18:53
The rand hovered around its weakest levels in three months on Thursday, as investors considered the implications of policies on emerging markets such as SA under president-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming presidency.
The local currency depreciated significantly since early October, as the dollar touched the highest levels in nearly two years driven by Trump’s electoral win and expected pro-growth policies in the US...
