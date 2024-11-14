Markets

JSE muted as investors digest US economic data

US CPI has increased the likelihood of the Fed cutting rates in mid-December, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes

14 November 2024 - 11:11
by Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors assessed US economic data.

October’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.6% year on year and 0.2% month on month, aligning with forecasts. Core inflation also met expectations, increasing 3.3% year on year and 0.3% month on month...

