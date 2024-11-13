October’s consumer price index rose 2.6% year on year while core inflation increased 3.3% year on year
Bill would have prolonged uncertainty over funding model for public broadcaster
Ntshavheni calls the withdrawal illegal and Malatsi seeks legal opinion
SA will join other developing nations in demanding more financing by developed countries for projects
Europe’s biggest meal delivery firm bought the business for $7.3bn in 2020 when the pandemic drove up delivery firms’ valuations
Stats SA data show economy created 294,000 jobs in third quarter
Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Climate change is affecting food production, polluting water sources, filling oceans with plastic and degrading air quality
Winning close games is no coincidence for Cobus Reinach
Loss of drive power could increase risk of a crash, the EV maker says
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.