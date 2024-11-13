Business Day TV speaks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management
ANC’s racial engineering has failed to help previously disadvantaged in the business sector
Another tussle looms between GNU partners ANC and DA
SA will join other developing nations in demanding more financing by developed countries for projects
Better supply chain visibility expected to reassure US drug makers that products will reach intended destination as well as bolstering trade with Africa
Stats SA data show economy created 294,000 jobs in third quarter
Regulation 28, which increased the offshore investment limits for local pension funds, has opened up new opportunities for SA managers
Climate change is affecting food production, polluting water sources, filling oceans with plastic and degrading air quality
Stellies keeper grateful to have received first Bafana call-up
Loss of drive power could increase risk of a crash, the EV maker says
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.