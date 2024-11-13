MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens for fourth session running
October’s consumer price index rose 2.6% year on year while core inflation increased 3.3% year on year
13 November 2024 - 20:07
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers on Wednesday, while the rand weakened for a fourth consecutive session as investors assessed the latest US consumer inflation data.
October’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.6% (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/americas/2024-11-13-us-inflation-advances-to-26/) year on year and 0.2% month on month, aligning with forecasts. Core inflation also met expectations, increasing 3.3% year on year and 0.3% month on month. ..
