Markets

Gold edges higher on bargain hunting

Focus is on US inflation data, which may shed more light on the Fed’s path for monetary policy

13 November 2024 - 07:29
by Ashitha Shivaprasad
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as investors sought bargains after steep declines in the previous session, while the spotlight shifted to US inflation data, which could shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s path for monetary policy.

Spot gold firmed 0.5% at $2,610.99/oz by 4.37am GMT, after hitting its lowest since September 20 on Tuesday. US gold futures rose 0.4% at $2,617.20.

“There is currently some bargain hunting as prices fell below the $2,600 mark,” said Kelvin Wong, Oanda senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

“Recent sessions saw gold negatively impacted due to a stronger dollar, driven by expectations of inflationary policies by [US president-elect] Donald Trump affecting the rate cut cycle.”

Traders see a 58.7% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) cut at Fed’s December meeting, versus 77.3% a week ago, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Gold is a hedge against inflation, but higher rates dampen its appeal as it yields no interest.

If US consumer price index (CPI) data, due at 1.30pm GMT, showed the inflation trend was contained, gold could test $2,650, Wong said.

Besides that, US producer price index (PPI) and weekly jobless claims are due on Thursday, and retail sales data to end the week. Remarks from Fed chair Jerome Powell and other US central bank officials are also on investors’ radar.

“Trump’s plans to continue tax cuts beyond 2025 and to increase spending will likely deteriorate the US fiscal situation and this could pave the way for macroeconomic policy adjustments that would support gold,” ANZ said in a note.

Spot silver rose 1% at $31, platinum added 0.6% to $953.22 and palladium gained 1% at $953.84.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE extend losses
Markets
2.
Rand extends losses as emerging market currencies ...
Markets
3.
Gold edges higher on bargain hunting
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis on the rand, AB InBev ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles 2% as dollar gains ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.