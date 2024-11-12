Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on the rand, AB InBev and Grindrod

Business Day TV speaks to Rob Pietropaolo from Unum Capital

12 November 2024 - 20:49
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Rob Pietropaolo, co-head of trading at Unum Capital, takes a look at what the charts for information on the rand, AB InBev and Grindrod.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles 2% as dollar gains ...
Markets
2.
Rand extends losses as emerging market currencies ...
Markets
3.
Oil loses ground on worry about Chinese stimulus
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Bitcoin heads for $90,000 on Trump boost
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.