Rand extends losses as emerging market currencies remain spooked
Emerging market currencies are apprehensive about possible Trump administration policies
12 November 2024 - 11:47
The rand was on track for a third day of losses on Tuesday morning as it weakened to a two-month low amid continued volatility.
Investors were closely watching the implications of Donald Trump’s upcoming presidency, particularly regarding potential inflation fuelled by fiscal policies and trade actions...
