MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE extend losses
Investors wary of president-elect Donald Trump’s policies
12 November 2024 - 19:45
The rand fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, weakening to a three-month low amid continued volatility, as investors assessed president-elect Donald Trump’s impending presidency.
Investors are wary that Trump’s expected policies, particularly regarding potential inflation fuelled by fiscal policies and trade actions, could fuel inflation, complicating the US Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation...
