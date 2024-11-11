US currency’s rise weighs on global markets as investors await clarity on US policy
Trump 2.0 is a recipe for a sharper and deeper geopolitical recession
Portion of R4.9bn debt to be paid after electricity minister’s intervention
SA will join other developing nations in demanding more financing by developed countries for projects
Group targets R105bn ‘whitespace opportunity’ in local grocery market
High excise duties and taxes could push people towards illicit or homemade brews
It will be crucial to know when to use AI and when to rely on human expertise
Delegates fret over US commitment after president-elect’s campaign promises
Disjointed performance after 11 changes but coach is looking at bigger picture
The Revuelto was launched in 2023 to replace the Aventator as Lamborghini’s flagship supercar
Tackling your questions tonight are Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Tackling your questions tonight are Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.