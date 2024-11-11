Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities

11 November 2024 - 19:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles 2% as dollar gains ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
Asian shares fall after Chinese stimulus falls ...
Markets
4.
Bitcoin hits new high on US crypto deregulation ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Sanlam extends its territory

Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What Trump’s election victory means for the global economy

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.