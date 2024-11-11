MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles 2% as dollar gains ground
US currency’s rise weighs on global markets as investors await clarity on US policy
11 November 2024 - 18:33
The rand extended its previous session’s losses on Monday, tumbling more than 2% amid continued volatility.
According to Wichard Cilliers, director and head of market risk at TreasuryONE, the rand’s weakness is largely attributed to dollar strength, fuelled by optimism surrounding president-elect Donald Trump’s policies and anticipated economic data...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.