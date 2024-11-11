JSE muted as investors assess Chinese stimulus package
In the US, treasury yields rose due to the economy’s better-than-expected resilience
11 November 2024 - 12:38
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, with global markets mixed as investors weighed China’s underwhelming stimulus package and the US economy’s surprising resilience.
Investors were assessing China’s recently announced 6-trillion yuan ($839bn) stimulus package, which fell short of expectations. The package aims to refinance local government debt and boost growth in China’s economy...
