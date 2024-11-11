Bengaluru — Gold prices fell for a second consecutive session on Monday, while investors prepared for US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials this week for more clarity on the future direction of US interest rates.
Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $2,669.22/oz by 3.06am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.7% to $2,675.90.
“Gold prices were previously seen as a hedge against US political risks, and a quicker-than-expected conclusion in the elections may be a trigger for some near-term unwinding, along with the firmer US dollar,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.
On Friday, spot gold prices registered their worst week in more than five months as Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election has raised the prospect of higher tariffs which could keep interest rates elevated.
“We may expect the Fed to be more cautious in its easing process ahead, which could cap gold prices,” Yeap said.
Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation but higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding it.
Several Federal Reserve officials, including chair Jerome Powell, are scheduled to speak this week.
Additionally, US consumer and producer price index data, weekly jobless claims and retail sales figures are due this week.
Traders see a 65% chance of another 25 basis point (bp) cut in December and a 35% chance of no change, according to CME Fedwatch tool.
Elsewhere, data out over the weekend showed top consumer China’s consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in four months in October while producer price deflation deepened even as Beijing doubled down on stimulus to support the sputtering economy.
Spot silver fell 0.4% to $31.17/oz, platinum rose 0.3% to $971.11, and palladium added 0.5% to $993.74.
Gold loses more ground as traders brace for busy week
Metal falls for second consecutive session ahead of US economic data and Fed comments
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell for a second consecutive session on Monday, while investors prepared for US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials this week for more clarity on the future direction of US interest rates.
Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $2,669.22/oz by 3.06am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.7% to $2,675.90.
“Gold prices were previously seen as a hedge against US political risks, and a quicker-than-expected conclusion in the elections may be a trigger for some near-term unwinding, along with the firmer US dollar,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.
On Friday, spot gold prices registered their worst week in more than five months as Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election has raised the prospect of higher tariffs which could keep interest rates elevated.
“We may expect the Fed to be more cautious in its easing process ahead, which could cap gold prices,” Yeap said.
Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation but higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding it.
Several Federal Reserve officials, including chair Jerome Powell, are scheduled to speak this week.
Additionally, US consumer and producer price index data, weekly jobless claims and retail sales figures are due this week.
Traders see a 65% chance of another 25 basis point (bp) cut in December and a 35% chance of no change, according to CME Fedwatch tool.
Elsewhere, data out over the weekend showed top consumer China’s consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in four months in October while producer price deflation deepened even as Beijing doubled down on stimulus to support the sputtering economy.
Spot silver fell 0.4% to $31.17/oz, platinum rose 0.3% to $971.11, and palladium added 0.5% to $993.74.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.