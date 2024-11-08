Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Proceeding with reforms will be more urgent than before, as will a more strategic approach to foreign policy
Ian Blose was once an accused in a corruption trial and was suspended from practicing in relation to a trust fund deficit
ANC secretary-general blames DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille for dissatisfaction
Investors are disappointed by lower-than-expected operating profit across Richemont's divisions, particularly in its specialist watchmakers unit
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bertie Nel, head of financial planning and advice at Momentum
Despite various challenges, the recent Southern African Transport and Logistics Reportfinds that the export outlook for SA and many of its neighbours remains 'remarkably robust', particularly for ...
Even the customs department official who drafted the order in 1988 could not help in producing a copy of the ban order
At 76 the lone ranger at the helm of the league since 2003 is running unopposed for another four-year term as chair
The new model slots in below the Bentayga and is also available as a plug-in-hybrid
Tackling your questions are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Tackling your questions are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.