Rand gives back overnight gains in morning trading
At 11am, the rand was at R17.44/$, having strengthened to R17.27/$ on the back of a second US rate cut
08 November 2024 - 11:58
The JSE tracked slightly weaker in morning trading, with the all share and top 40 indices down nearly 1%, while the rand gained on the back of a second US rate cut.
However, at 11am, the rand was down 0.85% against the dollar at R17.44551/$, giving up some of its overnight gains, and 0.65% weaker against the euro at R18.80239/€...
