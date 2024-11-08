A general view of the newly commissioned Dangote petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA, REUTERS
Singapore — Oil prices fell slightly on Friday as the risk that a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico will affect US oil and gas output declined while the market continues to weigh how president-elect Donald Trump’s policies might affect supplies.
Brent crude oil futures fell 26c, or 0.3%, to $75.37 a barrel by 2.09am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 35c or 0.5% to $72.01. The benchmarks fell after rising nearly 1% on Thursday.
For the week, Brent is set to gain 3.1% while WTI is set to rise 4.1%
Hurricane Rafael, which has caused 391,214 barrels a day of US crude oil production to be shut, is expected to move slowly westward over the Gulf of Mexico and away from US fields while forecast to weaken from Friday and through the weekend, the US National Hurricane Center said.
Prices corrected on Friday after gaining support on Thursday on expectations that Trump’s incoming administration may tighten sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, which could limit supply, though a strong dollar and lower crude imports in China capping gains.
A strong dollar makes oil more expensive for other currency holders and tends to weigh on prices.
Downward pressure also came from data showing crude imports in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, fell 9% in October, the sixth consecutive month showing a year-on-year decline, as well as from a rise in US crude inventories.
Oil slips on expectation that Hurricane Rafael is weakening
Risk of hurricane affecting US output declines while market weighs how Trump’s policies may affect supply
Singapore — Oil prices fell slightly on Friday as the risk that a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico will affect US oil and gas output declined while the market continues to weigh how president-elect Donald Trump’s policies might affect supplies.
Brent crude oil futures fell 26c, or 0.3%, to $75.37 a barrel by 2.09am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 35c or 0.5% to $72.01. The benchmarks fell after rising nearly 1% on Thursday.
For the week, Brent is set to gain 3.1% while WTI is set to rise 4.1%
Hurricane Rafael, which has caused 391,214 barrels a day of US crude oil production to be shut, is expected to move slowly westward over the Gulf of Mexico and away from US fields while forecast to weaken from Friday and through the weekend, the US National Hurricane Center said.
Prices corrected on Friday after gaining support on Thursday on expectations that Trump’s incoming administration may tighten sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, which could limit supply, though a strong dollar and lower crude imports in China capping gains.
A strong dollar makes oil more expensive for other currency holders and tends to weigh on prices.
Downward pressure also came from data showing crude imports in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, fell 9% in October, the sixth consecutive month showing a year-on-year decline, as well as from a rise in US crude inventories.
Reuters
Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher
Gold loses ground but sticks close to $2,700 level
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer with focus on Fed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.