JSE firmer as traders mull Trump victory
The rand has attempted to reverse the losses it suffered after Donald Trump’s presidential election win
07 November 2024 - 11:44
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while the rand attempted to reverse some of the previous session’s losses; the currency lost more than 2% after Donald Trump’s presidential victory.
Investors are wary of Trump’s “America First” policies, which historically have led to increased trade tension and volatility in emerging markets, including SA. These concerns have sparked fears about the effect on SA’s export dynamics, potentially dampening investor sentiment and leading to reduced foreign investment and higher import costs...
