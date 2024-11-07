Asset manager points to worrying signs for emerging markets
07 November 2024 - 18:29
Asset manager Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) says the dollar strength after the return of Donald Trump to the White House in a landslide victory on Wednesday is a cause for concern for emerging markets, including SA.
“The dollar has been the one big beneficiary of this win, which is worrying for emerging markets, particularly if it means that rates can’t be cut as much as previously thought. Dollar strength is therefore putting pressure on emerging markets, as well as currency and fixed income markets,” portfolio manager at OMIG Jason Swartz said...
