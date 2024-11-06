No big gains in Asian markets, though potential for Republican sweep ushering in big fiscal spending pushed major US share indices to record highs
The government has failed to implement a new strategy after withdrawing Redisa’s plan in 2017
The agriculture minister and DA leader is marking 100 days in office
ANC and DA differ on risks posed by former president’s MK party
Financial services sector’s losses to fraud and dishonesty more than doubled to R176m in 2023, industry body says
Michael Sachs, former head of Treasury budget office, says less austerity would lead to more credible outlook
The CDE’s conclusions, apparently based on casual observation, should not be confused with hard evidence
Climate change champion warns an estimated 236 million women and girls are at risk
Scots boast formidable centre pairing in a well-rounded team
Through extensive interviews in Cabo Delgado, researchers shed light on the inner workings of Al-Shabab
Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers
MARKET WRAP
Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers
