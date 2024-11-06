Markets

US stocks open at record high as Trump returns as president

Trump-linked stocks including Tesla soar and bitcoin hits all-time high on market euphoria

06 November 2024 - 17:52
by Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Ankika Biswas
A Wall Street sign in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Wall Street’s main indices  soared to record highs on Wednesday, as Republican Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election in a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House.

Wall Street is anticipating lower taxes, deregulation and a US president who is quick to sound off on everything from the stock market to the dollar, even though tariff hikes could bring challenges in the form of higher deficit and inflation.

The Republican’s win powered a rally in so-called Trump trades, as US treasury yields surged. The dollar soared on Wednesday and was set for its biggest one-day rise since March 2020 while the euro, Chinese yuan and Mexican peso were among the biggest losers. 

Trump had also expressed favourable views on cryptocurrencies, which helped to lift bitcoin to an all-time high of $75,389. During his campaign he threatened to fire US Securities and Exchange Commission head Gary Gensler, who had targeted several crypto firms.

The Dow added more than 1,250 points, while the benchmark index inched closer to the psychologically significant 6,000 level.

“There was relief that there was a quick and undisputed election result,” said David Morrison, senior market analyst, Trade Nation.

The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 4.1% to a nearly three-year high, as domestic-focused stocks expect to benefit from an easier regulatory and tax regime, as well as be less exposed to likely import tariffs.

The VIX, a measure of market volatility, dropped nearly 5 points to its lowest since September. Until the results, investors were bracing for several days of uncertainty over who the winner of the presidency would be.

EDITORIAL: A pitiless rebuke for the US Democrats

Trump’s second term defines a conservative future for America
Opinion
3 hours ago

“With the possibility of higher stimulus and reduced restrictions or regulations on industries, we could end up seeing the market post a strong rally between now and the end of the year,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Most of the S&P 500’s sectors were trading higher. Financials led the gains with a 5.1% surge to touch a record high as yields rose and investors expected them to benefit from less regulation.

The energy, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors were all up more than 2%. However, rate sensitive real estate and utilities slipped, pressured by higher yields.

Stocks that are expected to perform well under a second Trump term posted strong gains, with Trump Media & Technology Group up 16%. Tesla leapt 13.4% as CEO Elon Musk has supported Trump in his electoral campaign.

Strong gains were also seen in shares of cryptocurrency companies, energy firms and prison operators, while renewable energy shares fell.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 1,190 points, or 2.82%, to 43412.81. The S&P 500 rose 93.73 points, or 1.62%, to 5,876.49​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 312.049 points, or 1.69%, to 18,751.22.

Market focus turned to whether the Republican party could maintain a majority in the House of Representatives after gaining control of the US Senate.

A “clean sweep”, in which one party captures the presidency, the House and the Senate would give Trump an easier route to push through desired legislation.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will start its two-day meeting where the central bank is expected to ease benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

Reuters 

Donald Trump’s huge comeback heralds worsening US division

He beat Kamala Harris by capitalising on voters’ concerns about high prices and unproven claims about more crime due to illegal immigration
World
2 hours ago

Donald Trump returns to the White House

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris failed to galvanise enough support or allay voters’ concerns about the economy and immigration
World
4 hours ago

Congratulations pour in for Donald Trump after winning US presidential election

International current and former leaders congratulate the Republican candidate after Tuesday’s election
World
7 hours ago

BMW upbeat over Trump win as EU car stocks plunge

Potential import tariffs under the new president may benefit the carmaker, CEO Oliver Zipse says
Life
1 hour ago

WATCH: Americans head to the polls — what to expect

Business Day TV speaks to US diplomat Brooks Spector
World
22 hours ago
