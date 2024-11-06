Rand weakens most in a year on Trump’s projected win
The local currency is under pressure amid projections that former president Donald Trump will return to the White House
06 November 2024 - 10:45
The rand took a significant hit on Wednesday morning, dropping more than 2% — its biggest one-day decline in more than a year.
The currency’s weakness is largely attributed to projections that former president Donald Trump will reclaim the presidency, with NBC News forecasting 266 electoral college votes in his favour, including the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, which Trump has officially won with 52.0% of the votes...
