Rand tumbles after Trump sweeps to decisive victory
Local currency reacts to US election outcome
06 November 2024 - 22:38
The rand, often a barometer of sentiment towards emerging markets, plummeted by more than 2% after Donald Trump’s re-election in the US, before clawing back some of those losses later in the day.
The initial knee-jerk reaction reflects concern among traders and investors regarding the implications of Trump’s return to the White House for emerging markets like SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.