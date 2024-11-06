Rand sharply weaker as dollar soars on possible Trump win
Though the final results have yet to be announced, indications are Trump will reach the 270 seats required for victory
06 November 2024 - 09:04
The rand fell sharply early on Wednesday morning as the dollar soared in Asia, as results so far seem to indicate victory for Donald Trump in the US election.
At 8.39am the rand was trading at R17.7758/$, more than 30c weaker than at 7pm on Tuesday when it stood at R17.4365/$. ..
