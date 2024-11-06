MARKET WRAP: Republican victory weakens rand and commodity prices
06 November 2024 - 19:20
Commodity prices plummeted on Wednesday as US elections ended in a victory for Donald Trump, causing investors to flock to the safe-haven dollar.
Investors viewed Trump’s policy stance as supportive of near-term economic growth, TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers said, as his policies tended to favour deregulation and lower taxes. This was evidenced by a surge in US stock futures as investors prepared for a more business-friendly administration. ..
