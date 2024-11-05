Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments

05 November 2024 - 20:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer and JSE muted ahead of ...
Markets
2.
Rand and JSE gain, with focus on US presidential ...
Markets
3.
Gold rangebound as focus is fixed on US election ...
Markets
4.
Markets on edge as investors wait for US election ...
Markets
5.
Oil stuck in tight range at beginning of busy week
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.