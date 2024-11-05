Business Day TV speaks to Anthony Clark from Smalltalkdaily Research
If Trump concedes a close defeat, a win for Harris won’t feel like a fresh start
Resolving issues such as maintenance is constitutional responsibility of municipalities
ANC and DA differ on risks posed by former president’s MK party
Shares plunge after group says it will sell assets and discuss refinancing R409m debt with banks
British foreign secretary says growth plan will drive economic development
John Steenhuisen optimistic Botswana’s recent election could pave way to better trade relations
Harris leading among women, Trump among men, polls show, with control of Congress also at stake
Now 39, the four-times champion says his challenge is to run in a big one again before retiring
A development of the outgoing model, the seventh-generation pony car has more aggressive exterior styling
Andrew Padoa from Sasin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth
Andrew Padoa from Sasin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
WATCH: Redefine CEO Andrew König on outlook for property in 2025
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
