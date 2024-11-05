Investors are gearing up for the result of the election as the final day of voting draws to an end on Tuesday
It costs the government nothing to get rid of red tape, but the returns could be huge
Resolving issues such as maintenance is constitutional responsibility of municipalities
ANC and DA differ on risks posed by former president’s MK party
Shares plunge after group says it will sell assets and discuss refinancing R409m debt with banks
Ratings agency’s doubts on growth echoed by parliamentary budget office and Financial and Fiscal Commission
John Steenhuisen optimistic Botswana’s recent election could pave way to better trade relations
Harris leading among women, Trump among men, polls show, with control of Congress also at stake
Changes in coaching set-ups brings the sense both teams will march to a different drum at Murrayfield
A development of the outgoing model, the seventh-generation pony car has more aggressive exterior styling
Smalltalkdaily Research founder Anthony Clark joins Business Day TV to discuss the sort of appetite that institutional investors have for the JSE’s minnows.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Institutional appetite for small cap stocks
Business Day TV speaks to Anthony Clark from Smalltalkdaily Research
Smalltalkdaily Research founder Anthony Clark joins Business Day TV to discuss the sort of appetite that institutional investors have for the JSE’s minnows.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.