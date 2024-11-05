Rand and JSE gain, with focus on US presidential race
A Kamala Harris victory would be expected to weaken the dollar, potentially boosting the rand, says one analyst
05 November 2024 - 11:53
The rand and the JSE were firmer on Tuesday morning as investors focused on the US presidential election.
The numbers from various polls show a tight race between US vice-president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, with the US heading to the polls today (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/americas/2024-11-05-after-fraught-and-frantic-final-day-americans-go-to-the-polls/)...
