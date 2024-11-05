MARKET WRAP: Rand keeps rising as JSE gains with focus on US presidential poll
Investors are gearing up for the result of the election as the final day of voting draws to an end on Tuesday
05 November 2024 - 19:49
The rand extended the previous session’s gains on Tuesday, with the JSE firming amid mixed global peers as investors watched the US presidential race.
Market participants are gearing up for the result of the presidential election as the final day of voting draws to an end on Tuesday...
