Oil up 3% as Opec+ delays output hike and focus falls on US polls

The group wants more clarity on the impact of US interest rate cuts and the fiscal and monetary policy easing in China, analyst says

04 November 2024 - 15:16
by Arunima Kumar
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

Bengaluru — Oil prices rose about 3% on Monday on a decision by Opec+ to delay by a month plans to increase output, while the market braced for a crucial week that includes the US presidential election.

US Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump remain virtually tied in opinion polls before Tuesday’s Election Day, and the winner might not be known for days after voting ends.

Brent futures were up $2.13 per barrel, or 2.9%, to $75.23 a barrel at 11.23 GMT (1.23pm). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $2.15 a barrel, or 3.1%, to $71.64.

On Sunday, Opec+, which includes Russia and other allies, said it would extend its output cut of 2.2-million barrels per day (bpd) for another month in December, with an increase already delayed from October because of falling prices and weak demand.

The grouping had been due to increase output by 180,000 bpd from December.

“Considering ongoing economic growth concerns, we believe the group wants more clarity on the economic impact of the interest rate cuts in the US and the fiscal and monetary policy easing in China,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

“The group should also have clarity on the next US president and the impact of compensation cuts from countries that produced above their ceiling in the past.”

Speaking at an industry event in Abu Dhabi, the CEO of Italian energy company Eni said that Opec+ oil supply cuts and recent efforts to unwind it had increased volatility in energy markets and hampered investment in new production.

Oil price volatility will be high this week, analysts said, with market participants awaiting Iran’s response to recent Israeli attacks and the US election outcome.

On Thursday, US news website Axios said Israeli intelligence suggested that Iran was preparing to attack Israel from Iraq within days, citing two unidentified Israeli sources.

“Senior advisers to Trump have expressed strong support for striking Iranian nuclear facilities and bringing back maximum pressure sanctions,” said Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

A Harris administration would probably not look to ratchet up sanctions pressure and would focus on ending the war as quickly as possible, Croft added.

Investor focus this week will be on the US Federal Reserve as economists expect interest rates to be cut by 25 basis points on Thursday, and on China, where the standing committee of the National People’s Congress meets from Monday to Friday and is expected to approve additional stimulus to boost the slowing economy.

Reuters

Dollar slips ahead of US election and as Fed rate cut looms

Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump remain tied in opinion polls
7 hours ago

Rand and JSE firmer as traders watch US elections

Outcome of poll remains uncertain, with analysts saying control of Congress is likely to be bigger market mover than identity of new president
11 hours ago

Gold hardly changed as traders brace for US presidential election

Uncertainty amid delays in the election outcome or split control of the House and Senate may fuel safe-haven demand, benefiting the metal
14 hours ago

Opec+ output hike delay lifts oil

The market prepares for a busy week that includes US presidential election and a crucial meeting in China
13 hours ago
