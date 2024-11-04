MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer and JSE muted ahead of US poll
04 November 2024 - 19:38
The rand was firmer on Monday, while the JSE was little changed, with the focus on the US presidential election this week.
Recent polls have shaken things up in the 2024 presidential election, with vice-president Kamala Harris pulling ahead in Iowa, a key Midwestern state. This sudden shift comes after the latest numbers showed a tight race, with Harris and former president Donald Trump evenly matched in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin...
