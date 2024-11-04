Gold hardly changed as traders brace for US presidential election

Bengaluru — Gold held steady on Monday as investors prepared for a key week for the global economy ahead of the US presidential election and the likelihood of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold edged up by 0.1% to $2,738.32/oz by 2.27am GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15 on Thursday. US gold futures were flat at $2,747.80.
Uncertainty this week could benefit gold, as delays in the election outcome or a split control of the House and Senate might drive safe-haven flows, pushing gold prices higher, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
The US presidential election is on Tuesday, with opinion polls too close to call a winner between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.
“The US dollar has lost some traction to start the week, which has left the door open for gold to grind higher,” Waterer said.
The dollar index was down 0.5%, holding close to a near two-week low hit in the previous session. A weaker dollar makes gold more appealing for other currency holders.
Market focus is also on the Fed’s interest rate decision and chair Jerome Powell’s remarks on Thursday.
Currently, traders anticipate a 98% chance of a quarter-point rate cut this week, the CME FedWatch tool showed.
Gold is considered a safe investment during times of economic and geopolitical turmoil and it thrives in a low interest rate environment.
In China, the standing committee of the National People’s Congress meets from November 4-8, with markets widely expecting the approval of more fiscal stimulus measures. China is a key metals consumer.
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $32.51/oz. It hit a more than two-week low earlier in the session.
Platinum edged up 0.3% to $994.85 and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,106.75.
Reuters
