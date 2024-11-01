MARKET WRAP: JSE records its biggest one-day gain since late-September
For the week, however, the local bourse was down 0.94%, pushed lower by losses in precious metals, resources and SA listed property
01 November 2024 - 18:34
The JSE gained the most in five weeks as global markets recovered from the previous session’s losses.
After falling more than 1.5% in the previous session, the all share index rebounded strongly on Friday, rising as much as 1.11% in intraday trade...
