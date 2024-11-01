JSE holds ground ahead of key US jobs report
Initial concerns over Meta and Microsoft’s poor results were alleviated by Amazon’s strong cloud and advertising figures
01 November 2024 - 11:40
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with global markets mixed as investors assessed tech earnings and awaited key US jobs data.
Initial concerns over Meta and Microsoft’s disappointing reports — with Meta’s user growth falling short of expectations and Microsoft’s revenue guidance leaving investors underwhelmed — were alleviated by Amazon’s strong cloud and advertising results, which helped lift sentiment overnight...
