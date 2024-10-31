JSE sees biggest one-day drop in more than a month
The ANC, or the presidency, or whoever is managing the coalition, needs to calm things down a little
Treasury approved R11bn package to encourage civil servants to retire early to reduce the wage bill
Finance minister says despite speculation and gatekeeping, the GNU is working very well
Consolidation is under way, with M&As more prevalent among the smaller players, he says
Corporate income tax is likely to be R11.7bn more for the full fiscal year, but VAT will be R13bn below February’s estimates
Report finds women continue to lag behind but there are more blacks in senior leadership roles
Officials say 2020 action at Wisconsin sites was merely a rehearsal for a much larger-scale event on November 5
South Africans roll up their sleeves in Jersey ahead of their tour of the UK
Bellville dealership begins operations in Cape Town as new service centre opens in Windhoek
Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
