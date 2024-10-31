Rand muted as investors delve into medium-term budget
Wednesday’s MTBPS did not excite the market, one analyst says
31 October 2024 - 10:23
The rand was little changed on Thursday morning, while the JSE was weaker as investors digested the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
Before the MTBPS, the rand managed to strengthen to R17.54/$, its best level in just over a week. “However the gains were short lived as it traded back up to R17.76/$ as the MTBPS failed to excite the investor community,” said RMB head of forex execution Matete Thulare...
