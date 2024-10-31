MARKET WRAP: JSE, global markets weaker after big tech results
Quarterly reports from Meta and Microsoft disappoint
31 October 2024 - 19:32
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Thursday as investors digested corporate earnings reports from mega tech companies and key inflation data in the US.
Investor optimism for a big tech-driven stock boost faltered after disappointing quarterly reports from Meta and Microsoft. Meta’s user growth fell short of expectations, while Microsoft’s revenue guidance underwhelmed investors. ..
