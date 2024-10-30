Total gold demand increased 5% year on year to 1,313 tonnes, marking a record third quarter, according to the World Gold Council. Business Day TV speaks to Krish Gopaul from the World Gold Council for more insight into what drives demand and the trends shaping the market.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What’s driving global gold demand?
